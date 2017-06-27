North Korea on Tuesday criticised US President Donald Trump’s ‘America First’ policy calling this ideology ‘Nazism in the 21st Century’, a state-media report said.

“The idea (of America First) is the American version of Nazism far surpassing the fascism in the last century in its ferocious, brutal and chauvinistic nature,” the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

According to North Korea, the nationalist policy advocated by the Trump administration seeks to ‘stifle’ other countries for its own benefit through ‘extreme aggression,’ as Adolf Hitler wanted to do.

With this policy, the US does not recognise the right to ‘independence and development’ of other countries, such as North Korea, the report added.

The KCNA statement came after Trump raised the tone of his rhetoric with North Korea again on Monday in the White House, reports Efe news.

In a statement, made after a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the US President said that the Kim Jong-un regime ‘is causing tremendous problems’, which he claimed should be ‘probably dealt with rapidly’.

Trump is also scheduled to welcome the new South Korean president, Moon Jae-in, in Washington later this week.

North Korea’s nuclear and missiles program will undoubtedly play the main role in the meeting, in which both leaders will try to pool their respective approaches.

While Trump has called for ‘maximum pressure’ on North Korea to seek rapprochement, Moon seems to be pushing for a more unconditional approach, although he still maintains his favourable position on the harsh UN sanctions imposed on North Korea.

Over the last few months, the North Korean regime has increased its weapons tests and insisted that its nuclear programme is non-negotiable, which exacerbated the tensions in the region.