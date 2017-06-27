The committee’s version of the National Defence Authorization Act (NDAA) would authorize $28.5 billion more than what was requested by Trump, but is $8.5 billion less than what the committee’s chairman said he was moving ahead with last week, The Hill magazine reported on Monday.

The bill would be broken down into $621.5 billion for the base budget and $75 billion for a war fund known as the Overseas Contingency Operations (OCO) account.

Of the OCO, $10 billion would be used for base budget requirements.

Last week, committee Chairman Mac Thornberry said he was moving forward with a $640 billion base budget, a number he has been pushing for months. Coupled with $65 billion for the OCO account, the total would have been $705 billion.

On Monday, committee aides said the chairman received the assurances he was looking for, but declined to elaborate.

The bill would add 17,000 soldiers — 10,000 soldiers for active duty, 4,000 for Army National Guard and 3,000 for reserve — to the army but in line with the unfunded requirements list the service sent to Congress, reports The Hill magazine.

The bill will also provide a 2.4 per cent pay raise to troops, above the 2.1 per cent requested by the administration.

On aircraft, the bill would provide 17 more F-35s than requested and eight more F/A-18s. In all, the bill would provide 87 aircraft above the administration’s request for 289.

Additionally, the bill would provide $2.5 billion more for missile defence than the $9.9 billion requested by the administration. The extra money would go toward research and development, and procurement.