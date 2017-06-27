The White House has formally sent to the Senate the nomination of Christopher Wray as the new director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the media reported.

On Monday, the Justice Department released a statement from Wray, who said he was “honoured and humbled” by the nomination and looks forward to his confirmation by the Senate, reports The Hill magazine.

“From my earliest days working with agents as a line prosecutor to my time working with them at the Department of Justice in the aftermath of 9/11, I have been inspired by the men and women of the FBI — inspired by their professionalism, integrity, courage, and sacrifice for the public.” Wray said.

“If confirmed, it will be a privilege and honour to once again work with them. America faces grave threats both here and abroad, and the FBI, in concert with its federal, state, and local partners, continues to work steadfastly to prevent and hold accountable those responsible for these threats.”

President Donald Trump announced Wray, a former assistant attorney general during the tenure of President George W. Bush, as his choice to lead the bureau earlier this month.

Wray’s nomination to the helm the bureau, a position which lasts for a 10-year term, comes after Trump in May fired former director James Comey, reports the magazine.

Comey was leading the bureau’s probe into Russia’s attempts to meddle in the US presidential election and any potential ties between Trump campaign staff and the Kremlin.