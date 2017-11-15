'Thank You Juli Briskman' crowdfunding campaign has managed to raised around $70,000 in just a week and the organisers are targeting at least $100,000 to help Juli Briskman who was fired from her job for showing middle finger to Donald Trump's motorcade.

Around 10 days later, the 50-year-old was sacked from her job by her employers for drawing ire from the ruling political party

A crowdfunding campaign titled ‘Thank You Juli Briskman’ has managed to raise $70,000 for the cyclist who was fired from her job after she flipped off United States President Donald Trump’s motorcade. A total of 3,000 donations have been received so far and the campaign organisers are seeking a fund of $100,000 in total. The money raised will be given to the jobless single mom in order to help get her life back on track.

Juli Briskman became an internet sensation when a photo of her where she was pictured showing the middle finger to the passing convoy of Donald Trump while she was on a cycle. The picture spread like a wildfire across social media platforms and she received a mix of reactions from the public. There were several people who criticised her for flipping off the President but a majority of the reactions applauded her for her act.

Around 10 days later, the 50-year-old was sacked from her job by her employers for drawing ire from the ruling political party. After her firing, a government contractor Akima LCC created a crowdfunding page to support Briskman. In just 7 days, the page which describes Briskman as inspiration, has raised $70,000 for her.

The 50-year-old mother of two identifies herself as a Democrat narrated the entire incident to HuffPost and told why she became so compelled to do the act. She said, “He (Donald Trump) was passing by and my blood just started to boil. I’m thinking, he’s at the damn golf course again.”

Speaking on the criticism she received from the public after she shared the picture of herself on social media, she said, “Basically, you cannot have ‘lewd’ or ‘obscene’ things in your social media. So they were calling flipping him off ‘obscene.”