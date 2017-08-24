A provincial court in Pakistan on Thursday ordered the country’s media regulatory to stop airing “anti-judiciary” remarks made by deposed Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and other parliamentary members.

The Lahore High Court, while hearing a contempt of court petition, issued notice to the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) asking them to file a report regarding what the petitioner termed “anti-judiciary speeches” made by Sharif and other Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz parliamentarians in the past, Dawn reported.

PEMRA has been ordered to file the report by September 12 — the date of the next hearing of the case.

The contempt of court petition was filed earlier this month against the Sharif and 13 federal and provincial ministers of the ruling PML-N for their outburst against the Supreme Court following Sharif’s disqualification in the Panamagate verdict.

Sharif led a four-day rally from Islamabad to his hometown of Lahore earlier this month and had made a number of speeches in different cities.

The contents of his speeches were seen in some quarters as being critical of the apex court.

“My government is gone now. Five judges sent me packing in one minute despite the votes of millions of people. Is this not an insult to the millions who voted for me,” Sharif had said in Jhelum.

“Five ‘respectable’ judges, with one stroke of the pen, sent your Prime Minister packing. Can you bear this insult,” he had asked.