At least five police personnel were killed in terror attacks at police posts and a military base in Myanmar’s Rakhine state on Friday, the Counsellor’s office said.

A total of 24 police posts in Maungtaw region were attacked with handmade bombs by extremists and more than 150 extremists attempted to break into a military base, Xinhua news agency reported.

So far, seven bodies of the terrorists have been recovered and security forces are in pursuit of other attackers, the statement said.

The incident coincided with the release of the final report on Rakhine state of the Myanmar-appointed advisory commission chaired by former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan.

First Published | 25 August 2017 1:19 PM
Web Title: 5 police personnel killed in Myanmar terror attack

