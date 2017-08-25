Taiwan has launched Formosat-5, the first homegrown observation satellite, from an air base in the US, the island nation’s National Space Organisation (NSO) announced on Friday.

The octagonal satellite – 2 metres high and 1.2 metres in diameter – cost some 3 billion Taiwanese dollars ($100 million) and made contact with a station in Norway at 4.13 a.m., Efe news quoted NSO as saying.

The satellite is equipped with Complementary Metal-oxide-semiconductor sensors to observe the Earth.

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen called the launch a great leap that demonstrates Taiwan’s technological progress.