US is keen to develop close ties with Egypt and overcome any obstacles in the way of cooperation, President Donald Trump has told Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi over phone.

“President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi received a phone call tonight (Thursday) from US President Donald Trump who affirmed the strength of the friendship between Egypt and the US and expressed his keenness on continuing to develop the relationship and overcome any obstacles that might affect it,” Xinhua news agency cited a statement as saying.

Sisi highlighted “the importance of continuing coordination and consultation between both countries over issues of common concern”.

The conversation came within days of the US saying it would withhold some financial aid to Egypt.

Washington on Tuesday decided to cut or delay nearly $300 million in aid to Egypt on concern about human rights record.

Egypt receives $1.5 billion in military and economic aid annually which was linked to Egypt’s 1979 peace treaty with Israel.

An Egyptian Foreign Ministry statement on Wednesday said: “Cairo regretted over the US decision.” It called the decision a “misjudgement of the nature of the strategic relations that have bound the two countries for decades”.

The move “reflects a lack of careful understanding of the importance of supporting the stability and success of Egypt, as well as the size and nature of the security and economic challenges faced by the Egyptian people”, the ministry said.