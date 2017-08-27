The Saudi-led coalition admitted on Saturday the targeting of a civilian house in Sanaa was by mistake, Saudi Press Agency reported. Col. Turki al-Maliki, the spokesman of the coalition, said that the presence of “a technical mistake” had led to the accidental and unintentional targeting of the civilian house, which left 14 dead.

The spokesman expressed his deep sorrow over the occurrence of the accident and the damage to Yemeni civilians, as well as his sincere sympathy to the victims’ relatives.

Al-Maliki said that the coalition had referred the incident to the Joint Investigation of Accidents Team (JIAT) for assessment to complete formal procedures.