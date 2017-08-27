Iraq’s Foreign Minister said on Saturday that 70 per cent of the city of Tel Afar in northern Iraq had been recaptured from militants of the Islamic State.

Tel Afar, located about 70 km west of the recently liberated city of Mosul, is the groups last bastion in northern Iraq, Efe reported.

Ibrahim al-Jaafari made his remarks at a joint press conference with his French counterpart, Jean-Yves Le Drian, and French Defence Minister Florence Parly.

Le Drian and Parly are currently on a visit to the Arab country to tackle the fight against the IS.

The French ministers are scheduled to meet later on the day with Iraqi President Fouad Massoum and Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi.

Le Drian stressed his country’s support for Iraq, both in peace and war.

Parly congratulated Iraqi forces on the great victory over IS militants in Mosul, stressing that Paris backs Baghdad through either the former’s contribution to the United States-led international coalition or bilateral cooperation.

Last week, al-Abadi announced the launch of a ground offensive against the IS in Tel Afar, following the militants’ defeat in its key stronghold of Mosul in July.