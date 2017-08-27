Qatar’s ambassador to Iran on Friday officially resumed his diplomatic mission in Tehran on Saturday, Tasnim news agency reported.

Qatar’s ambassador to Iran Ali Bin Hamad al-Sulaiti returned to the Iranian capital Tehran on Friday after a 20-month hiatus.

The Qatari Foreign Ministry said that it had decided to return its ambassador to Iran and expressed its aspiration to strengthen bilateral ties with Iran in all fields.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qasemi welcomed Doha’s decision, saying that “the decision is a logical and positive move by Qatar.”

Qatar has withdrawn its ambassador from Iran in January 2016, after Saudi Arabia cut ties with Iran, accusing the latter of failing to protect its embassy in Tehran and consulate in Mashhad against demonstrators who had ransacked them.