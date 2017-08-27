In what could be perceived as a major push to India’s Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG) bid, India’s latest sympathizer — United States, is looking at ways by which it can ‘more actively support’ India’s membership bid.

Commenting on the matter, a White House official said that the US Administration considers India’s NSG membership bid as a very important matter.

Earlier in June, the elite nuclear club had failed to take a decision on India’s application for its membership, but decided to discuss in November the issue of entry of non-NPT signatories.

The matter was highlighted after China — a key member of the NSG — has been constantly opposing India’s bid to join NSG claiming that New Delhi is not a signatory to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

The constant opposition by China has made India’s entry difficult as the NSG works on the principle of consensus of all its members.

As per reports by PTI, White House said, “There is a meeting coming up shortly on this issue. The US is considering ways it can to support more actively India’s membership in the NSG, because it is something that’s very important to the US.”

Speaking on the steps taken by US’ Trump Administration to back India’s NSG bid, a spokesperson said, “The US is very supportive of India’s membership in the NSG. That continues to be something very important, and in fact it came up during the meeting of Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi with President (Donald) Trump (at the White House on June 26).”

Soon after India had applied for entry into the elite group which controls the nuclear trade, Pakistan too applied with the tacit backing of Beijing.