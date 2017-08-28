China is drafting a law on the misuse of its national anthem with violators set to face criminal prosecution or up to 15 days detention.

The draft legislation was given a second reading at the bimonthly session of the National People’s Congress (NPC) Standing Committee which went into session on Monday.

Lawmakers have made the anthem off-limits at funerals and other “improper” private occasions, in commercial advertisements or as background music at public places, reports Xinhua news agency.

The anthem will only be allowed at formal political gatherings, constitutional oath ceremonies, flag raising ceremonies, major celebrations, award ceremonies, commemorations, national memorial day events, important diplomatic occasions and major sports events.

The law also states that it should be included in textbooks for students at primary and secondary schools.