At least six persons were killed and nine injured on Tuesday in a suicide attack near a bank in Kabul, Afghan police said.

The attack took place at around 10 a.m. near a New Kabul Bank branch in a heavily protected area about 300 metres from NATO’s Resolute Support Mission Headquarters, the US Embassy and the Kabul Supreme Court.

Kabul police spokesperson, Basir Mujahid told Efe news the victims included five civilians and the attacker.

The wounded, including four women, were taken in several ambulances to the Wazir Akbar Khan hospital, Afghan Ministry of Public Health spokesperson Ismail Kawsi told Efe.

The Taliban has claimed the attack that was likely targeted at soldiers and police officers who were at the bank to withdraw their salaries ahead of the Eid al-Adha holiday this week.