A- A A+

At least 28 people were killed on Tuesday in a landslide in Kolwezi, Lualaba province, south of Congo, the governor told Xinhua.

The landslide occurred in the day time of Tuesday at a mining company based in that part of the country, Richard Muyej said.

Muyej said that the death toll is still temporary because several people are still trapped under the rubble, and relief operation is going on to find the survivors.

ALSO READ: 26 killed in Congo protests: Rights groups

More than 200 people were killed and several others were reported missing two weeks ago in a landslide in the northern province of Ituri. President Joseph Kabila has declared since Monday of this week, two days of national mourning in memory of the victims of this tragedy.

First Published | 30 August 2017 7:41 AM
Read News On:

Congo landslide

Kolwezi

Landslide in Kolwezi

Richard Muyej

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News. For News in English, follow us on        
Web Title: At least 28 killed in landslide in Congo

(Latest News in English from Newsx)