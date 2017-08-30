The UN Security Council on Tuesday strongly condemned the latest missile launch by North Korea, demanding it immediately cease such actions.

In a statement, the council stressed that those actions are not just a threat to the region, but to all UN member states, Xinhua reported.

“The Security Council expresses its grave concern that N Korea is, by conducting such a launch over Japan as well as its recent actions and public statements, deliberately undermining regional peace and stability and has caused grave security concerns around the world.”

The Security Council demanded North Korea not proceed with any further launches using ballistic missile technology and comply with relevant Security Council resolutions, said the statement, which was released after closed-door consultations by council members.

Japan, South Korea and the United States called for an emergency meeting of the Security Council after North Korea’s Monday launch.

The Security Council demanded North Korea abandon all nuclear weapons and existing nuclear programs “in a complete, verifiable and irreversible manner” and immediately cease related activities.

The council further demanded no future nuclear tests or any further provocation and abandon any other existing weapons of mass destruction.

The Security Council called on all UN member states to “strictly, fully and expeditiously implement all relevant Security Council resolutions concerning North Korea.” It reiterated the importance of maintaining peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and in Northeast Asia at large.

The council expressed its commitment to a peaceful, diplomatic and political solution to the situation and welcomed efforts to facilitate a peaceful and comprehensive solution through dialogue.