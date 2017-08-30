At least four persons were killed in an explosion and firing at the house of an Afghan politician in Jalalabad city on Wednesday, officials said.

The attack occurred in the morning after armed militants stormed the house of Zahir Qadir, who is also a member of Afghanistan’s Lower House of Parliament, Xinhua news agency reported.

“The initial information found that the attackers shot dead two security guards before one assailant detonated his explosive jacket near the building,” a security official said.

The number of attackers remained unknown, but one militant was shot and killed before reaching the building’s gate.

It was not immediately known whether the lawmaker was in the building when the attack took place in the capital of the eastern Nangarhar province.

Security personnel cordoned off the area and several police vehicles and ambulances rushed to the site.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.