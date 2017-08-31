Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has urged UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to “put pressure on Myanmar government” over the suffering of the Rohingya Muslims in the country, semi-official Anadolu Agency reported.

In his phone conversation with Guterres on Wednesday, Erdogan clarified Turkey’s diplomatic efforts about recent human rights violations against Rohingya in Myanmar, where hundreds of people have been killed and nearly 20,000 displaced since fighting erupted in the country’s Rakhine state six days ago, Xinhua reported citing Anadolu Agency.

The Turkish President called for urgent intervention from the UN and international community to stop the crisis in Myanmar, presidential sources said on condition of anonymity.

The Turkish government has been pursuing diplomatic efforts from United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Organization for Islamic Cooperation, as well as countries including the US, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and Bangladesh.

The Rohingyas, one of the world’s largest stateless communities, are fleeing in droves toward Bangladesh, trying to escape the latest surge in violence in Rakhine State between a shadowy militant group and Myanmar’s military.

At least 18,500 Rohingya Muslims have crossed into Bangladesh since fighting erupted in Myanmar’s Rakhine, the International Organization for Migration said on Wednesday.