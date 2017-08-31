Heavy rains lashed Pakistani port city of Karachi resulting in the cancellation of trains and flights, weather officials said on Thursday.

Torrential rains, coupled with gusty winds, hit the city on Wednesday and inundated roads and railway lines, reports Xinhua news agency.

The city’s Jinnah International Airport has completely suspended traffic due to the bad weather.

The rainwater also inundated several low-lying areas and incidents of roof collapse were also reported from several areas.

Pakistan Fisher folk Forum said a large number of fishermen have been trapped in the deep sea as forecast of heavy rains was not shared with them by the authorities in advance.

The forum said that they are trying to rescue the trapped fishermen.

This is the second spell, which hit the country over the past 10 days.

At least 22 people were killed and many others injured in the earlier spell, which hit the city on August 20.