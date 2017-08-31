Ex-Pakistan President Parvez Musharraf has indicated underworld don Dawood Ibrahim might be living in Pakistan adding Islamabad will never assist India in finding him.

“India has been accusing Pakistan for long. Why should we now become good and assist them? I don’t know where Dawood is. He must be here, somewhere,” Musharraf told a Pakistani news channel.

Musharraf even went on to justify Dawood’s wrongdoings and said, “India has been killing Muslims and Dawood Ibrahim has been reacting.”

India has long maintained that Dawood lives in Pakistan’s Karachi under state protection, but Pakistan continues to deny the allegations.

Musharraf’s statement has coincided with outgoing Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi’s remarks that Pakistan is providing shelter to Ibrahim.

“Dawood Ibrahim is in Pakistan. That country has given him shelter. That country is also putting hurdles in bringing him back to India to face the law,” Mehrishi had said.

Dawood Ibrahim is the main accused the 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blasts case, which killed 260 people and injured 700 others.