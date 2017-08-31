Indian arrivals to the US are projected to grow by 72 per cent from 2015 through 2021, an official of the US consulate here said on Thursday citing US Department of Commerce’s National Travel and Tourism Office (NTTO) data.

“Over the last decade, travel and tourism exports to India have more than doubled accounting for 65 per cent of all US services exports to India,” Jonathan Ward, Foreign Commercial Officer, US Consulate Kolkata, said at a presentation here.

“NTTO forecasts Indian arrivals to the US to grow by 72 per cent from 2015 through 2021.”

India is an important contributor to the revenue generated by international travel to the US, he said, adding that the country is the “eleventh largest inbound visitation market and the seventh largest market for US travel and tourism exports”.

Latest reports from the NTTO say the US welcomed more than 1.1 million visitors from India during 2015 — a 17 per cent increase over the previous year.

The US-India Travel and Tourism Partnership Year is being observed in 2017.

MICE travel, van tours as well as trips by leisure and school groups are currently popular among Indian travellers, according to Pabs Raghava, CEO of Tours Limited, a leading destination management company based in Atlanta, Georgia.