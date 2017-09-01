Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow was looking to expand strategic partnership with the BRICS member nations to create a fair multi-polar world and equal development conditions for all, a statement said on Friday.

Ahead for the 9th BRICS Summit to be held in Xiamen, China from September 3 to 5, Putin said in the statement that he appreciated China’s significant contribution as this year’s chair of five member — Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa — bloc “which has allowed the BRICS countries as a group to move forward in all key areas of our partnership, including politics, the economy and culture”.

Originally the first four were grouped as “BRIC” before the inclusion of South Africa in 2010.

Since 2009, the BRICS countries have met annually at formal summits.

“It is important that our group’s activities are based on the principles of equality, respect for one another’s opinions and consensus. Within BRICS, nothing is ever forced on anyone,” Putin said.

“This open and trust-based atmosphere is conducive to the successful implementation of our tasks”.

The President said Russia stands for closer coordination of the BRICS countries’ foreign policies, primarily at the UN and the G20, as well as other international organisations.

“Only the combined efforts of all countries can help bring about global stability and find solutions to many acute conflicts.”

As for the situation on the Korean Peninsula where tensions have grown recently, Putin said the region’s problems should only be settled through a direct dialogue of all the parties concerned without any preconditions.

“Provocations, pressure, and militarist and insulting rhetoric are a dead-end road.

“Russia and China have created a roadmap for a settlement on the Korean Peninsula that is designed to promote the gradual easing of tensions and the creation of a mechanism for lasting peace and security,” Putin added in the statement.