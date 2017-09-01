Indian-origin civil servant JY Pillay was on Friday appointed as Singapore’s acting president after Tony Tan Keng Yam left office on Thursday after completing his six-year tenure.

Since 1991, this is for the first time that the office has fallen vacant after the elected presidency was introduced.

Pillay, chairman of the Council of Presidential Advisers (CPA), will act as the president until a new candidate is elected.

As per reports, the new head of the state is going to be appointed by the end of this month.

Pillay has been the acting president every time the president goes on an overseas trip. He acted as president in May, when Tan made state visits to Europe, PTI reported.

The Indian-origin man served 34 years (until 1995) as a top-ranking civil servant and an entrepreneur. He is one of the pioneers who helped build the Singapore economy after its separation from Malaysia in 1965.