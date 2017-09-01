The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al-Maktoum on Friday offered prayers to mark the Eid al-Adha festival.

Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid and his entourage prayed at the Zabeel mosque while Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, offered prayers in Abu Dhabi at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque.

The UAE leaders exchanged greetings and congratulations with well-wishers, expressing their hope for peace to prevail, and for people to enjoy a tolerant and peaceful coexistence throughout the world.

The leaders also met diplomats of several countries and expressed their delight at the friendly and cooperative relations the UAE shares with their countries and people.

They conveyed their desire to develop and widen the scope of those relations to fulfil mutual interests and common aspirations.