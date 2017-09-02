The events commemorating 78th anniversary of World War II outbreak were held on Friday in the Polish city of Wielun and Westerplatte peninsula, two sites being a scene of first ones under attack.

The ceremonies were attended by Polish President Andrzej Duda and Prime Minister Beata Szydlo, Xinhua news agency reported.

At the ceremony in Wielun, central Poland, Duda emphasized that 78 years after the outbreak of the second World War, there was a need for remembrance, forgiveness and atonement. The president reminded people of the number of civilian casualties in the WWII which surpassed 30 million, including 6 million Polish citizens.

Duda expressed hope that such thing would not happen in the future and the world could draw a lesson from what comes out of hatred.

During the ceremonies in Westerplatte, north Poland, Prime Minister Szydlo said that “Polish soldiers fought in support for the freedom of European nations on all the fronts of the war”.

Wielun was a city bombarded by the Nazi German on September 1, 1939. The Battle of Westerplatte marked the outbreak of the second World War in Europe.