Muslims around the world are celebrating Eid-al-Adha, which begins on Thursday. Some two million Muslim pilgrims will carry out the final rites of the annual Hajj in Saudi Arabia today.

Eid-al-Adha which means ‘Feast of the Sacrifice’ is different from Eid al-Fitr that is celebrated to mark the end of Ramzan.

During the festivities, Muslims pay tribute to Prophet Ibrahim’s submission to Allah’s order of sacrificing his son.

Trying to willingly perform the act, when Ibrahim was about to kill his son Ismail, a sheep was sent to Ibrahim through Gabriel to sacrifice instead.

This act of obedience by Ibrahim helped him pass the test of subservience to God and now is being followed by the Muslims all across the globe.

On Eid-al-Adha, Muslims offer prayers in the morning and then start the ritual of sacrificing goats, sheep, camels, cows and later distribute it among neighbours and the relatives. They also give money for charity purposes.

The festival is celebrated for three straight days.

