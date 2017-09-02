Muslims around the world are celebrating Eid-al-Adha, which begins on Thursday. Some two million Muslim pilgrims will carry out the final rites of the annual Hajj in Saudi Arabia today.

Eid-al-Adha which means ‘Feast of the Sacrifice’ is different from Eid al-Fitr that is celebrated to mark the end of Ramzan.

During the festivities, Muslims pay tribute to Prophet Ibrahim’s submission to Allah’s order of sacrificing his son.

Trying to willingly perform the act, when Ibrahim was about to kill his son Ismail, a sheep was sent to Ibrahim through Gabriel to sacrifice instead.

This act of obedience by Ibrahim helped him pass the test of subservience to God and now is being followed by the Muslims all across the globe.

On Eid-al-Adha, Muslims offer prayers in the morning and then start the ritual of sacrificing goats, sheep, camels, cows and later distribute it among neighbours and the relatives. They also give money for charity purposes.

The festival is celebrated for three straight days.

Here are some social media reactions to the festive day:

Best wishes on Id-ul-Zuha. May the spirit of harmony, brotherhood and togetherness be furthered in our society. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 2, 2017

Eid Mubarak to all Muslims as you celebrate #EidAlAdha & its message of solidarity & compassion with the poor & most vulnerable in societies — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) August 31, 2017

Eid Mubarak! Sending my best wishes to Muslims celebrating Eid al-Adha & the end of the Hajj today. https://t.co/UjUx5gg0dE pic.twitter.com/4gsVb3gA0a — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) August 31, 2017

I felicitate with all Nigerians, particularly the Muslim faithful, on the celebration of this year’s Eid-El-Kabir. — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) September 1, 2017

Eid Mubarak to all my Muslim brothers and sisters. Hope to see security and stability in the region and Eid for everyone soon. #EidAlAdha — Hassan Rouhani (@HassanRouhani) September 1, 2017