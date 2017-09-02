People across Bangladesh on Saturday offered special prayers to mark the Muslim festival of Eid-al-Adha, also known as the festival of animal sacrifice.

The main congregation in Dhaka was held on Saturday morning at the national Eidgah where President Abdul Hamid and ministers said their prayers amid tight security, reports Xinhua news agency.

Security was beefed up in the country to avoid any untoward incident during the festival which is celebrated on the 10th day of the month of the lunar Islamic calendar.

It also occurs approximately two months and 10 days after Eid-al-Fitr, another religious festival which marks the end of the Muslims’ holy fasting month of Ramadan.

The Bangladesh government has declared a three-day holiday starting from Thursday to mark the occasion.