Pakistan on Saturday welcomed Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani’s proposal that his country is ready for a comprehensive dialogue with Pakistan.

The country’s Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif hailed Ghani’s statement seeking talks, saying that his country is willing to hold a dialogue with Afghanistan in line with a bilateral mechanism.

“Pakistan’s position in the context of Afghanistan is very clear. We want to see peace and stability in Afghanistan and for that Pakistan will contribute and play its due role in all the initiatives taken to that end,” Asif was quoted as saying by Radio Pakistan.

He also said Pakistan and Afghanistan have already had bilateral, trilateral, quadrilateral and multilateral mechanisms for dialogue and interaction in place.

“Those mechanisms should be utilised to their full potential,” he said.

Asif said that during previous interactions, both sides recognised the need for political to political, military to military and intelligence to intelligence cooperation.