The 9th BRICS Summit began in China on Sunday, with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping expected to meet on the sidelines of the three-day event.

The Modi-Xi meeting, which both sides have indicated, comes after Doklam Standoff row ended last week after lasting for over 70 days.

Addressing the 9th annual summit of the five member with emerging economies, Chinese President asked all the members that they must shelve their differences and accomodate each other’s concerns by enhancing mutual trust and strategic communication.

The 3-day BRICS summit started with Brics Business Council amid the havoc caused by the Typhoon Mawar.

Addressing the Summit the Chinese President urged all the 5 countries to actively take part in global governance. He said that without the participation, many pressing global challenges cannot be resolved.

On Saturday, Modi, arrived in Xiamen later on Sunday, said he would also meet other BRICS leaders. PM Modi is also expected to hold bilateral talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Xi and Modi last met bilaterally during June’s Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Astana, Kazakhstan.

They met informally at G20 in Germany the following month amid the border crisis.

Modi might raise Pakistan’s terror links at the event. China has said the summit was not the appropriate place to discuss the issue.

Modi will attend the BRICS restricted session and its plenary session on Monday.

The session is expected to focus on the global economic situation, international economic governance, national security and development, and international and regional issues.

The proposed BRICS rating agency will be one of the key agenda issues.

The five-member bloc of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa was formed in 2006.