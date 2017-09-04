Mawar, the 16th typhoon of this year, has made landfall in China’s Guangdong province, bringing heavy rains and winds, weather officials said on Monday.

The typhoon hit the region of Lufeng at 9.20 PM, on Sunday night, reports Xinhua news agency.

About 2,200 fishing boats had returned to the harbour while more than 15,000 people were relocated to safe places.

The provincial meteorological bureau said that the typhoon would weaken rapidly after it made landfall and move northwest at a speed of about 10 km per hour, bringing downpours and gales to other cities in the province until Monday night.

Flights and trains were suspended.

Mawar is the third typhoon that landed in Guangdong after Hato and Pakhar.