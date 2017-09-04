A day after North Korea created flutter across the globe by claiming to have successfully conducted a test of a hydrogen bomb that can be loaded onto an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), the United Nations Security Council on Monday will hold an emergency meeting to sketch a future course amid the ongoing threat posed by the island nation ruled by Kim Jong-un.

Informing of the development, United States Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley on Sunday confirmed the meeting saying that it will be convened along with the representatives of Japan, France, the UK and S Korea.

“We along w/Japan, France, the UK and S.Korea have called for an emergency Security Council meeting on N.Korea in the open tomorrow at 10 AM,” tweeted Nikki Haley.

Notably, an earthquake measuring 6.3 on the Richter scale was witnessed as North Korea said that it carried out the test at 12.00 PM (local time) on Sunday. It a “perfect” success, reported their state media after the launch.

“The hydrogen bomb test was carried out to examine and confirm the accuracy and credibility of the power control technology, and internal structural design newly introduced into manufacturing the hydrogen bomb to be placed as the payload of the ICBM,” the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.

Confirming the development, Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono verified the data given by Japan Meteorological Agency. Slamming the move, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that a nuclear test would not be tolerated.

Meanwhile, US Defence Secretary James Mattis issues a warning of “massive military response” if it threatened the US.

“Any threat to the United States or its territories including Guam or our allies will be met with a massive military response,” he said.

Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday termed North Korea a “rogue nation” for conducting nuclear tests and said that its “actions continue to be very dangerous to the Washington.”

In a series of tweets, Trump further said that North Korea has become a great threat and embarrassment to China.

Calling North Korea a “rogue nation” which has become a great threat and embarrassment to China, US President Donald Trump said that the United States was “considering, in addition to other options, stopping all trade” with any country doing business with North Korea.

Hydrogen bombs use fusion — the merging of atoms — to unleash huge amounts of energy, whereas atomic bombs use nuclear fission or the splitting of atoms.

Since 2006, North Korea has carried out five nuclear tests, including two last year.

The country has defied UN sanctions and international pressure to develop nuclear weapons and to test missiles which could potentially reach the mainland US.