In what could be perceived as a major diplomatic win for India, the BRICS leaders on Monday, condemned terrorist attacks on India and other BRICS countries.

Speaking at the 9th BRICS summit, the leaders expressed serious concerns on the security situation of the region. The BRICS leaders blamed Pakistan run terror outfits — Haqqani network, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), TTP and Hizb ut-Tahrir — for disrupting peace and harmony.

Condemning the terror activities BRICS leaders said, “We deplore all terrorist attacks worldwide, including attacks in BRICS countries and condemn terrorism in all its forms & manifestations wherever committed & by whomsoever & stress that there can be no justification.”

Tightening the noose over the terror outfits, the leaders said, “We express concern on the security situation in the region and violence caused by the Taliban, ISIL/DAISH, Al-Qaida & its affiliates including the Haqqani network, Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad, TTP & Hizb ut-Tahrir.”

Taking the cognizance of recent Nuke and Hydrogen bomb tests by North Korea, the Xiamen declaration said, “We strongly deplore the nuclear test conducted by DPRK (Democratic People’s Republic of Korea).”

Earlier, while addressing the Summit the Chinese President urged all the 5 countries to actively take part in global governance. He said that without the participation, many pressing global challenges cannot be resolved.