Mexico is readying aid for victims of hurricane Harvey, with the shipments expected to arrive in Texas on Monday, the media reported.

“There are a huge amount of people in trouble, and we have the crews to help,” The Hill magazine quoted Carlos Sada, Mexico’s Foreign Relations Ministry undersecretary to North America, as saying on Sunday.

The crews could arrive as early as Monday or Tuesday with a host of supplies in tow, including all-terrain vehicles, satellite phones, generators and mobile kitchens.

Sada told CNN that paramedics, doctors and rescue teams will also be on hand to help victims of the hurricane.

“We are very pleased to be able to support our brothers in need on the other side of the border,” Sada said. “If it were the other way around, I think they would help us, too.”

Last week, Mexico said it had offered its assistance to the US following the damage caused by Harvey that made landfall in Texas on August.

So far, over 45 people have been killed with thousands others injured.

The White House declined to say whether it would accept the offer. It told The Hill magazine that the issue was being handled by the State Department.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott had accepted Mexico’s offer last week.