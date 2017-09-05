While addressing the ‘Dialogue of Emerging Market & Developing Countries’ in Xiamen, China during the 9th BRICS Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the challenges the world is facing due to climate change and urged the nations to come together in a fight against menace of climate change.

During his address, PM Modi also addressed the rising challenges of cyber crimes and disaster management. In his address, PM Modi said that a coordinated action and cooperation is needed to deal with terrorism.

While in China, Prime Minister also spoke about his sole development agenda since 2014, and said ‘the bedrock of our development agenda lies in the notion of ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas”.

The bedrock of our development agenda lies in the notion of 'sabka saath, sabka vikas': PM Narendra Modi in Xiamen #BRICS2017

We need to work together to create a greener world and mitigate the menace of climate change: PM Narendra Modi #BRICS2017

Previously on September 4, India hailed a big diplomatic win after the BRICS leaders condemned terrorist attacks on India and other BRICS countries.

Speaking at the 9th BRICS summit, the leaders expressed serious concerns on the security situation of the region. The BRICS leaders blamed Pakistan run terror outfits — Haqqani network, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), TTP and Hizb ut-Tahrir — for disrupting peace and harmony.

Condemning the terror activities BRICS leaders said, “We deplore all terrorist attacks worldwide, including attacks in BRICS countries and condemn terrorism in all its forms & manifestations wherever committed & by whomsoever & stress that there can be no justification.”

Prime Minister’s China visit to attend the Summit came in after a 70-day stand between the armies of China and India at Doklam over the disputed borders was solved.