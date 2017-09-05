The Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (Arsa) extremists have set ablaze hundreds of houses in villages of northern Myanmar over the last two days, a government committee said on Tuesday.

They burned down 50 houses after clashing with the security forces in Aukpyuma village. They set fire to around 120 houses in Ountaw village, Xinhua news agency reported.

More than 90 houses in Dingar, Sawkeenama and Hontarya were also set ablaze where explosive devices were detonated.

In Thinbawgwe village, terrorists burned down more than 400 houses, the security forces said.

The extremists launched renewed attacks on 30 police posts in northern Rakhine on August 25 and as of August 31, more than 52 terror attacks have taken place killing 13 security forces personnel.

Fourteen civilians including seven Hindu and five Daingnet ethnic people were also killed while fleeing the attacks.

About 38,000 Muslims from Rakhine state have reportedly fled to the Bangladesh border.

Amid threat from the Arsa, the security forces have evacuated 11,720 ethnic villagers to safer places and provided them with aid, the military said, adding that clearance operations were on.