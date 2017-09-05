In yet another anti-India rant caught on camera, Jamaat-ud-Dawah’s (JuD) Abdul Rehman Makki has spewed venom against India while addressing public in Lahore, Pakistan.

Speaking about India and its long-standing tensions with Pakistan, he took a jibe at his own government saying that what it couldn’t do in the last 70 years with India, jihad is doing that now.

Clearly indicating that the uncountable infiltration bids in India are endorsed by JuD and similar terror organisations, he said that such incidents will continue to happen.

Makki, JuD’s second-in-command, also issued a warning to those who are working towards putting an end to their jihad. He said that everybody was warned not to come in their way of jihad because jihad is the will of God, the ones who try to stop it face his wrath.

In the video, Abdul Rehman Makki can be seen speaking to the masses in Pakistan and it should be noted that US Department of Treasury has put a reward of 2 million dollars for any information leading to his whereabouts.