A Japan Airlines (JAL) plane bound for New York made an emergency landing at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport on Tuesday due to a fault in its engine, the Transport Ministry said.

After departing from Haneda at 11 AM (local time), the crew aboard the Boeing 777 alerted the airport controller at the airport about the fault in the left engine, reports Xinhua news agency.

The plane, carrying 250 passengers, landed safely, the airline said.

Flames were seen coming from the left engine of the plane when it took off and there were reports the engine was on fire, according to the ministry.

Both the airline and the ministry said that a bird strike was the likely cause. Smoke was also seen on the runway from where the aircraft took off.