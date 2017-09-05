The South Korean military on Tuesday carried out more live-fire drills in the Sea of Japan, as a response to North Korea’s latest nuclear test launched.

The drills included the 2,500-tonne Gangwon frigate, a 1,000-tonne patrol ship and several high-speed boats, including guided-missile vessels, according to the Ministry of Defence.

“The training this time is aimed at improving our military’s immediate response posture against the enemy’s naval provocation,” Commander Choi Young-chan told Yonhap news agency.

South Korean Navy forces are also planning to carry out other battle group training over the next four days, involving more than 10 ships and F15-K fighter jets, as well as other transport planes and maritime surveillance aircraft.

South Korean and US defence forces will hold anti-submarine warfare practice in the Sea of Japan on Thursday and Friday.

North Korea on Sunday tested its most powerful nuclear bomb to date, technically known as a two-staged thermonuclear device, reports Efe news.

It can be installed on an intercontinental ballistic missile, which would mean that the country has the capacity to carry out a nuclear attack on the US.

Seoul has already conducted live-fire maneuvers on Monday in which it simulated an attack on North Korea’s nuclear test site as a demonstration of strength in response to Pyongyang’s latest provocation.