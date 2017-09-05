An operational error at a substation caused a power outage affecting around 41,000 passengers travelling on major train networks in Tokyo on Tuesday morning, East Japan Railway Co said.

A total of 75 trains were delayed by the power outage, which caused delays to Tokyo’s central orbital Yamanote line and other key arterial lines that run through Tokyo and beyond like the Keihin-Tohoku Line, Xinhua news agency reported.

The power outage was caused by an operational error which occurred at one of East Japan Railway’s hub sub-stations in Warabi, in Tokyo’s neighbouring Saitama prefecture, the railway company said.

Delays on trains lasted for up to 40 minutes, with the suspension of services leaving some trains stuck between stations.