The friendship between India and Russia is solid like a rock, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said during a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov here on Wednesday.

According to a tweet by the Indian Embassy in Russia, Sushma Swaraj also said that there was no way this friendship could get weak.

Earlier in the day, she addressed the third Eastern Economic Forum, which is aimed at improving relations between the international investment community, Russian business and federal and local governments.

It is also aimed at making a comprehensive expert assessment of the economic potential of East Russia, as well as the improvement of the competitiveness and investment attractions of the region, both at the Russian and international levels.

Sushma Swaraj also held a meeting with Yury Trutnev, Deputy Prime Minister and Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District.

Her visit here follows Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s participation in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in June this year.