Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday visited the Ananda Temple in this ancient city in Myanmar. “Connecting with history. PM @narendramodi pays respects at Ananda Temple, the most historical and venerated temple in Bagan, Myanmar,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

Built around 1105 AD by King Kyanzittha of the Pagan dynasty, this Buddhist temple derives its name from the Venerable Ananda, Buddha’s first cousin and personal secretary.

The Archaeological Survey of India is involved in restoration work in this temple and some other historic structures in this city.

Earlier on Wednesday, Modi held bilateral discussions with Myanmar State Counsellor Aung Suu Kyi in Nay Pyi Taw following which the two sides signed 11 agreements.

From Bagan, the Prime Minister will leave for Yangon where he will interact with the Indian community in the evening.