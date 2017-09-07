Three Afghan civilians were injured after a suicide bomber struck a gate of a main US and NATO forces’ base in eastern Afghanistan, an official said.

The blast occurred outside an entry control point at Bagram Airfield, in Bagram District, Parwan Province at 5.38 p.m. (local time) on Wednesday, the NATO-led coalition forces said in a statement.

Meantime, a spokesman of Afghan Interior Ministry said that three Afghan civilians were wounded by the explosion, Xinhua news agency reported.

The assailant was killed on the spot.

The coalition forces’ statement added that the injured were being treated at Bagram medical facilities.

“Bagram Airfield is secure and the incident is being investigated. More information will be provided as it becomes available,” the statement noted.

The Taliban militant group has claimed responsibility for it.

Bagram Airfield, 50 km north of Kabul, has been serving as the main US and NATO military base within the past 16 years.