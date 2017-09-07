Days after BRICS Summit in its declaration concluded that various terror outfits including Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) operate from within Pakistan; Khawaja Asif, Pak Foreign Minister on Wednesday asserted that there was an urgent need to take a strong action against the terror groups and bring our “house in order.”

Speaking to Geo News on Tuesday, Khawaja Asif said, “We need to tell our friends that we have improved our house. We need to bring our house in order to prevent facing embarrassment on the international level.”

Khawaja Asif, who is slated to visit China later in the day, referring to the BRICS declaration — that included Beijing for the first time acknowledging the link between terror groups and Pakistan — also said, that “friends should not be tested, particularly in the changed scenario” at present. “Instead, we should impose some restrictions on the activities of elements like LeT and JeM,” he added.

Speaking further, Asif also said that the BRICS declaration should not be read as China’s official stand against Pakistan.

Hailing Pakistan Army, Asif said that they have done their part, and questioned not enough being done by the government.

“Did we do our work; did we implement the NAP, did we complete the process of de-radicalisation, did we bring the activities of banned outfits to a halt or are they active and even participating in politics with changed names?” reports Dawn quoting Asif.

Notably, in a major diplomatic win for India, the BRICS leaders on Monday condemned terrorist attacks on India and other BRICS countries.

Speaking at the 9th BRICS summit, the leaders expressed serious concerns on the security situation of the region. The BRICS leaders blamed Pakistan run terror outfits — Haqqani network, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), TTP and Hizb ut-Tahrir — for disrupting peace and harmony.

Condemning the terror activities BRICS leaders said, “We deplore all terrorist attacks worldwide, including attacks in BRICS countries and condemn terrorism in all its forms & manifestations wherever committed & by whomsoever & stress that there can be no justification.”

Tightening the noose over the terror outfits, the leaders said, “We express concern on the security situation in the region and violence caused by the Taliban, ISIL/DAISH, Al-Qaida & its affiliates including the Haqqani network, Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad, TTP & Hizb ut-Tahrir.”

Taking the cognizance of recent Nuke and Hydrogen bomb tests by North Korea, the Xiamen declaration said, “We strongly deplore the nuclear test conducted by DPRK (Democratic People’s Republic of Korea).”

Earlier, US President Donald Trump also took a hard stance and said that Pakistan has been undermining the US’s so-called ‘war against terror’ despite receiving billions of dollars in aid.

“We have been paying Pakistan billions and billions of dollars at the same time they are housing the very terrorists that we are fighting,” said Trump.