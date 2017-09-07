An angry response of China has come after Indian Army Chief Bipin Rawat’s statements which he made on Wednesday saying that India should be prepared for a two-front war.

Following Army Chief’s statements, Chinese Foreign Ministry said that they hope Indian Army has clear understanding of the trend of the history and do and say something that are in favour of development in India-China relationship.

Just a couple of days ago, the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping during the recently concluded BRICS Summit had sent out positive signals especially after Doklam standoff.

Army Chief Bipin Rawat also added that the threat of conflict was real on both western and northern borders, and deterrence in form of nuclear bombs or military power may not actually stop it. We must prepare for simultaneous war at both the fronts, the northern and western.

“Nuclear powers don’t go to war and that nuclear weapons are weapons of deterrence … But to say that they can deter war, they will not allow nations to go to war, in our context that may also not be true,” General Bipin Rawat said.