US said that it expects Pakistan to take decisive action against terrorists and militants on its soil

In the wake of US President Donald Trump’s tweet in which he accused Islamabad of “lies and deceit”, the White House on Tuesday suspended its $ 255 million military aid to Pakistan, saying that the fate of such assistance will depend on country’s response to terrorism. “The president has made clear the US expects Pakistan to take decisive action against terrorists and militants on its soil, and that Pakistan’s actions in support of the South Asia Strategy will ultimately determine the trajectory of our relationship, including future security assistance,” a senior administration official told PTI.

A senior administration official said that US administration is reviewing Pakistan’s policy of cooperation and will decide the further course of action based on the steps Pakistan takes to eliminate terrorists from the country. Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump in his New Year tweet had said that Pakistan give safe haven to the terrorists that US is hunting in Afghanistan. He said they have given nothing but lies, thinking of US leaders as fools.

The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools. They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 1, 2018

Within few hours, Pakistani Defence Minister fired back at the US President, alleging that it has got “nothing but invective and mistrust” for all the actions it took in support of America’s war against terrorism.