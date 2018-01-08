AgustaWestland case: Giuseppe Orsi is former executive of Italian state-controlled defence group Finmeccanica. He was arrested in the year 2014 and was sentenced to four-and-a-half years in jail on the charges of bribery. On the other hand, Bruno Spagnolini is the former head of Finmeccanica's helicopter unit AgustaWestland.

An Italian court on Monday acquitted two accused in AgustaWestland case on the grounds that there was lack of evidence of corruption. The two namely — Giuseppe Orsi and Bruno Spagnolini were let off by the Apellate court of Milan on charges of both bribery and fraud accounting. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has however said that the case will have no impact on the case. “Italian authorities can appeal against the acquittal Giuseppe Orsi and Bruno Spagnolini in Supreme Court of Italy. Our investigation is independent & we have strong case against both of them,” CBI said after the acquittal of two main accused

Giuseppe Orsi is former executive of Italian state-controlled defence group Finmeccanica. He was arrested in the year 2014 and was sentenced to four-and-a-half years in jail on the charges of bribery. On the other hand, Bruno Spagnolini is the former head of Finmeccanica’s helicopter unit AgustaWestland. He was also given a jail term of four years in the case. Both had appealed against their conviction in the court.

In February 2010, UPA government led by Congress had signed a government contract with UK-based AgustaWestland in order to buy 12 AW101 helicopters for the Indian Air Force (IAF) for Rs 3,600 crore. The goal of this deal was to have chopppers fly VVIPs like the President, Prime Minister as well as others. However, the deal was put on hold by the government in the year 2013 after Bruno Spagnolin, CEO of AgustaWestland and Guiseppe Orsi, chairman of the Italian parent company Finmeccanica, were arrested on charges of bribing middlemen to acquire the deal with IAF.