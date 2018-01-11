US envoy to India Kenneth Juster said that the United States, along with its allies, are looking forward to securing the NSG membership for India. The 63-year-old backed US President Donald Trump's decision to cut financial aid to Pakistan citing Pak's terrorist activities as the main reason.

The United States ambassador to India Kenneth Ian Juster delivered an amiable inaugural address on India-US relations on Thursday at Carneige India in New Delhi. The 63-year-old American government official extended a hand of friendhsip towards India and said that the US looks forward to securing Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG) membership for India. Subsequently, he backed Donald Trump’s decision to cut the financial assitance to Pakistan citing unchecked terrorism by the country as the prime reason and also shed light on the future of H-1B holders in the country.

India has been long vying to secure the NSG membership and Juster signalled at the positive times for India. Talking about India’s NSG bid, he said, “We are working with partners to secure India’s Nuclear Suppliers Group membership.” Further speaking on the strengthening of Indo-US ties, he said, “‘America First’ and ‘Make in India’ are not incompatible. Rather investing in each other’s markets will be mutually beneficial as it will increase economic interactions and volume of trade.”

He went on to add, “A number of US companies have reported increasing difficulties in conducting business in the largest market in region – China. India can seize this strategic opportunity thought trade and investment to become an alternative hub for US business in Indo-Pacific region.”

India and the United States have been vocal about containing the terror in Afghanistan and spreading harmony in the nation, and the 63-year-old US diplomat shed light on Pakistan’s role achieving that. He said, “On of the areas of collaboration (between Indian and US) is Afghanistan, where we both have a strong interest in promoting peace, security and prosperity. Our leaders are committed to supporting Afghanistan and helping build that country’s democratic institutions.”

'America First' and 'Make in India' are not incompatible. Rather investing in each others markets will mutually beneficial , will increase economic interactions and volume of trade: US Ambassador to India Kenneth I. Juster pic.twitter.com/QgUz5LnbhY — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2018

“Pakistan is also important to the situation in Afghanistan. I don’t think we are going to get stability and security in Afghanistan if Pakistan does not contribute positively to that.” Shifting focus to the recent decision of US President Donald Trump to stop the financial aid to Pakistan, Kenneth Juster said, “That was really major impetus in suspending security assistance to Pakistan because we feel they have not done all that they could to try to eliminate terrorist sanctuaries in Pakistan that are contributing to the unrest in Afghanistan.”

“President Trump and other US leaders have been clear that we will not tolerate cross-border terrorism or terrorist safe havens anywhere. As part of this effort, last month we launched the first-ever US-India Counter-Terrorism Designations Dialogue,” he added.

Such an honor to share my perspective on #USIndia relations &building a durable partnership for the 21st century at my inaugural policy speech.Thank you @MohanCRaja @CarnegieIndia for hosting us. Full remarks from my speech:https://t.co/vXe0Y0W3GF #USAmbPolicySpeech #First100Days pic.twitter.com/oGyBihaf27 — Ken Juster (@USAmbIndia) January 11, 2018

After talking much about the amicable relationship with India, he vaguely gave his assurances to the under-threat Indians working and residing in the United States on temporary visas. Juster said, “US is probably as open a country as any in the world and we probably take more immigrants per year compared to any other country. We are a country of immigrants that has helped drive our economy, made us what we are and that is not going to change.”