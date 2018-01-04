In the video, the alleged Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav is heard saying that he is a commissioned officer in the Indian Navy and that India is lying about his working for an intelligence agency.

In the video, Kulbhushan Jadhav is heard saying that his mother was happy seeing him healthy

Pakistan has released another propaganda video of alleged Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav, in which he is heard saying that his mother Avanti and wife Chetna were threatened by Indian Deputy High Commissioner J P Singh during their visit to Islamabad. The video that was shared by Pakistan foreign ministry shows Kulbhushan Jadhav saying that he saw fear in the eyes of his mother and wife throughout the meeting.

Jadhav also says that his mother was happy seeing him healthy. “I said don’t worry, mummy, I am being taken care of. They don’t harm me, they don’t even touch me…,” he was heard saying in the video. He is heard asking India why it is lying about him not working for an intelligence agency, as Pakistan alleges. “I want to tell India that I am a commissioned officer in the Indian Navy. Why are you lying about my working for an intelligence agency?” Jadhav says in the video.

Commenting on the issue, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said, “This is cruel and inhuman and very disappointing. A civilized state can never indulge in such behaviour.”

The Indian national met his mother and wife in Islamabad on December 25 after Pakistan granted permission to the family to meet Kulbhushan Jadhav. The 40-minute meeting took place at Foreign Affairs Ministry building in Islamabad, amid tight security. This was for the first time that Jadhav was meeting his family since his arrest in March last year.

Soon after the meeting, Pakistan issued a video of Kulbhushan Jadhav in which he is thanking Government of Pakistan for allowing him to meet his wife and mother. A former naval officer-turned-businessman, Kulbhushan Jadhav was arrested on March 3, 2016, and was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and terrorism.