Days after alleged Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav was allowed to meet his wife Chetna and mother Avanti in Islamabad for the first time since he was sentenced to death, a Baloch leader Hyrbyair Marri has said that Jadhav was never arrested from Balochistan. He said the Indian citizen was “abducted from Iran by Pakistani state-sponsored religious proxies and handed over to Pakistani forces,” news agency ANI reported. The Baloch leader said there have been numerous such incidents in the past too where extremists have abducted Baloch refugees in Afghanistan and sold them to ISI.

Responding to the meeting between Kulbhushan Jadhav and his family, Hyrbyair Marri said the treatment that was given to the Jadhav family in the name of security procedures should open up the eyes of India and the world about Pakistan’s hypocrisy. “It should open India and the rest of the world’s eye about Pakistani state’s inhuman treatment,” the Baloch leader said.

The leader said after travelling all the way from India to meet their son, Kulbhishan’s mother and wife were disrespected by the Pakistani officials. “If Pakistan can disrespect an elderly woman who travelled from India to visit her son then it should not need rocket science to imagine what the Baloch prisoners, including women and children, go through at Pakistan army’s secret and illegal detention centres,” Marri said.

A former naval officer-turned-businessman, Kulbhushan Jadhav, was arrested on March 3, 2016, and was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and terrorism. India has maintained Jadhav’s innocence and said he was kidnapped from Iran where he had gone for handling his businesses.