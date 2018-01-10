37-year-old Rishi Sunak has been inducted into the newly reshuffled team of Theresa May as Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government of Britain. Sunak is the son-in-law of Indian billionaire NR Narayana Murthy.

Prime Minister of Britain Theresa May has named Rishi Sunak, son-in-law of Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy, as one the members in her core parliamentary team. It was announced by the office of the British PM on Tuesday that the Indian-origin lawmaker will be inducted as Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government of Britain. The decision has come just a day after May directed a thorough reshuffle of her top team of ministers and secretaries.

Announcing the induction of the Conservative party politician on late Tuesday night, the official Twitter handle of UK Prime Minister tweeted, “Rishi Sunak MP becomes Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.” Narayana Murthy’s UK-based son-in-law first won elections from the Tory seat of Richmond Yorkshire in 2015 and was re-elected in 2017 again with a higher margin.

Rishi Sunak MP becomes Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government

Apart from him, a number of women and other lawmakers from ethnic minority were appointed as ministers and secretaries. After the reshuffle, the Prime Minister hailed the fresh talent that was given crucial positions in the British government. Theresa May has apparently signalled at a radical change in her government and has said that she looks forward for her team to look more like the country it serves.

Rishi Sunak, who has been a vocal champion of Brexit, completed his education from Winchester College and Lincoln College, Oxford and later did his MBA from prestigious Stanford University. He is long married to Akshata Murthy, daughter of Indian billionaire NR Narayana Murthy, and has two daughters with her.